The Tampa Bay Rays (61-42) host the Miami Marlins (54-47) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent hitters. Yandy Diaz has an average of .317 (fourth in league) for the Rays, while Luis Arraez is first at .379 for the Marlins.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (3-3) to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (5-5) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (3-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (5-5, 4.50 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.

Cabrera is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.

Cabrera will try to secure his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow (3-3) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.62 ERA this season with 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 10 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

