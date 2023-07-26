Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (hitting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .272 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 99th and he is 81st in slugging.
- In 64.6% of his games this season (62 of 96), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (26.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this season (12.5%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (35.4%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (15.6%).
- He has scored in 33 games this year (34.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.313
|AVG
|.232
|.352
|OBP
|.284
|.462
|SLG
|.389
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|26
|48/12
|K/BB
|49/15
|0
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 107 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays will send Eflin (11-5) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.36), first in WHIP (.988), and 26th in K/9 (9.1).
