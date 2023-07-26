On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (hitting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .272 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 99th and he is 81st in slugging.

In 64.6% of his games this season (62 of 96), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (26.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 12 games this season (12.5%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (35.4%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (15.6%).

He has scored in 33 games this year (34.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .313 AVG .232 .352 OBP .284 .462 SLG .389 17 XBH 16 5 HR 7 28 RBI 26 48/12 K/BB 49/15 0 SB 3

