Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .255 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 51 of 78 games this season (65.4%) Cooper has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (15.4%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Cooper has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 22 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.291
|AVG
|.219
|.327
|OBP
|.263
|.446
|SLG
|.397
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|21
|39/7
|K/BB
|54/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- The Rays allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, one per game).
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.36), first in WHIP (.988), and 26th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
