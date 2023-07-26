The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .255 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

In 51 of 78 games this season (65.4%) Cooper has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (15.4%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Cooper has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 22 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .291 AVG .219 .327 OBP .263 .446 SLG .397 12 XBH 12 5 HR 7 23 RBI 21 39/7 K/BB 54/9 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings