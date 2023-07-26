Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .346 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on July 26 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .193 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- In 46.9% of his 49 games this season, Stallings has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Stallings has driven in a run in eight games this season (16.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (24.5%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.219
|AVG
|.164
|.284
|OBP
|.278
|.288
|SLG
|.224
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|22/6
|K/BB
|20/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 107 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin (11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 16th, .988 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.
