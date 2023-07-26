Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .346 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on July 26 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .193 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

In 46.9% of his 49 games this season, Stallings has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in only one game this season.

Stallings has driven in a run in eight games this season (16.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (24.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .219 AVG .164 .284 OBP .278 .288 SLG .224 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 5 RBI 4 22/6 K/BB 20/9 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings