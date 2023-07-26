Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .346 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on July 26 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .193 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
  • In 46.9% of his 49 games this season, Stallings has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • Stallings has driven in a run in eight games this season (16.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (24.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 23
.219 AVG .164
.284 OBP .278
.288 SLG .224
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
5 RBI 4
22/6 K/BB 20/9
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 107 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Eflin (11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 16th, .988 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.
