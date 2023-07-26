Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on July 26 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .218 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.

Segura has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 80 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.5% of them.

He has gone deep in two of 80 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this year (18.8%), Segura has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.0%) he had more than one.

He has scored a run in 23 of 80 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .246 AVG .190 .325 OBP .232 .268 SLG .272 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 8 RBI 11 21/16 K/BB 25/6 5 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings