Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on July 26 at 12:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .218 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
- Segura has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 80 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in two of 80 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this year (18.8%), Segura has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.0%) he had more than one.
- He has scored a run in 23 of 80 games so far this season.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.246
|AVG
|.190
|.325
|OBP
|.232
|.268
|SLG
|.272
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|11
|21/16
|K/BB
|25/6
|5
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.66 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, one per game).
- Eflin (11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.36), first in WHIP (.988), and 26th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
