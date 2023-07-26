Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Joey Wendle (batting .214 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .266 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- Wendle has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 61 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 10 games this year (16.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.273
|AVG
|.258
|.291
|OBP
|.324
|.384
|SLG
|.355
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|23/2
|K/BB
|25/8
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.66 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, one per game).
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.36), first in WHIP (.988), and 26th in K/9 (9.1).
