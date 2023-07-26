On Wednesday, Joey Wendle (batting .214 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .266 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.

Wendle has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 61 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in 10 games this year (16.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .273 AVG .258 .291 OBP .324 .384 SLG .355 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 6 23/2 K/BB 25/8 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings