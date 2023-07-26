Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jon Berti and his .448 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (113 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on July 26 at 12:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .292 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Berti will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 in his last games.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 50 of 77 games this year (64.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (23.4%).
- In 77 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 18.2% of his games this season, Berti has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.2%.
- In 32.5% of his games this year (25 of 77), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.283
|AVG
|.300
|.322
|OBP
|.344
|.345
|SLG
|.393
|6
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|20/6
|K/BB
|31/10
|4
|SB
|6
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, one per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.36), first in WHIP (.988), and 26th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
