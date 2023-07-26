Jon Berti and his .448 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (113 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on July 26 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .292 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.

Berti will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 in his last games.

Berti has gotten a hit in 50 of 77 games this year (64.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (23.4%).

In 77 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

In 18.2% of his games this season, Berti has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.2%.

In 32.5% of his games this year (25 of 77), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .283 AVG .300 .322 OBP .344 .345 SLG .393 6 XBH 8 0 HR 2 10 RBI 8 20/6 K/BB 31/10 4 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings