The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 87 hits, batting .243 this season with 43 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 106th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Soler has gotten a hit in 60 of 98 games this season (61.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has driven home a run in 32 games this year (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 42 times this season (42.9%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 50 .233 AVG .253 .301 OBP .368 .453 SLG .538 20 XBH 23 9 HR 15 24 RBI 30 48/17 K/BB 53/30 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings