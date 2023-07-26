Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 87 hits, batting .243 this season with 43 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 106th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 60 of 98 games this season (61.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has driven home a run in 32 games this year (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 42 times this season (42.9%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|50
|.233
|AVG
|.253
|.301
|OBP
|.368
|.453
|SLG
|.538
|20
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|15
|24
|RBI
|30
|48/17
|K/BB
|53/30
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.66 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, one per game).
- Eflin (11-5) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 16th, .988 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
