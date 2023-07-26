Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Arraez -- .310 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on July 26 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Read More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .892, fueled by an OBP of .423 to go with a slugging percentage of .469. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- In 80.2% of his 96 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.
- In 3.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.4% of his games this year, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (36.5%), including seven multi-run games (7.3%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|.414
|AVG
|.335
|.453
|OBP
|.392
|.505
|SLG
|.432
|14
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|22
|6/14
|K/BB
|17/15
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 107 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.36), first in WHIP (.988), and 26th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
