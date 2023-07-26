Luis Arraez -- .310 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on July 26 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .892, fueled by an OBP of .423 to go with a slugging percentage of .469. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

In 80.2% of his 96 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.

In 3.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.4% of his games this year, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (36.5%), including seven multi-run games (7.3%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 46 .414 AVG .335 .453 OBP .392 .505 SLG .432 14 XBH 13 1 HR 2 27 RBI 22 6/14 K/BB 17/15 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings