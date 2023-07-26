Wednesday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (62-42) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (54-48) at 12:10 PM (on July 26). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (11-5) against the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (3-9).

Marlins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Marlins vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Marlins' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have won in 22, or 44%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Miami has come away with a win seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Miami is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (415 total runs).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule