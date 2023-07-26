Luis Arraez will lead the Miami Marlins into a matchup with Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET, in the final game of a two-game series at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Marlins have +135 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -160 +135 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Marlins were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games. For four straight games, Miami and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 7.9 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in 22, or 44%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won seven of its 20 games, or 35%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 47 of 101 chances this season.

The Marlins have posted a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-20 23-28 25-21 28-27 41-37 12-11

