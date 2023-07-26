The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz will square off against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET, in the final of a two-game series at Tropicana Field.

Marlins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 91 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 264 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 21st in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Miami has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 415 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Marlins rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Miami has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Miami has the 14th-ranked ERA (4.14) in the majors this season.

The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara (3-9) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 20 starts this season.

Alcantara has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Dakota Hudson 7/21/2023 Rockies L 6-1 Home Braxton Garrett Peter Lambert 7/22/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home Johnny Cueto Chase Anderson 7/23/2023 Rockies W 3-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Ty Blach 7/25/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Edward Cabrera Tyler Glasnow 7/26/2023 Rays - Away Sandy Alcantara Zach Eflin 7/28/2023 Tigers - Home Braxton Garrett Reese Olson 7/29/2023 Tigers - Home Johnny Cueto Tarik Skubal 7/30/2023 Tigers - Home Jesús Luzardo Eduardo Rodríguez 7/31/2023 Phillies - Home Edward Cabrera Taijuan Walker 8/1/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Ranger Suárez

