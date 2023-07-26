On Wednesday, July 26, Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (62-42) host Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (54-48) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:10 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Marlins have +140 odds to play spoiler.

Marlins vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (11-5, 3.36 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (3-9, 4.77 ERA)

Marlins vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Marlins' game against the Rays but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Marlins (+140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to take down the Rays with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Luis Arraez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 85 times this season and won 56, or 65.9%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 34-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (73.9% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Rays have a 3-5 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the run total two times.

The Marlins have been victorious in 22, or 44%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a mark of 7-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Marlins vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+230) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Nick Fortes 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd

