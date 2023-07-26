Player prop bet options for Wander Franco, Luis Arraez and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Marlins vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 139 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .375/.423/.469 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (87 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .243/.337/.497 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (11-5) for his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

In 19 starts this season, Eflin has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.36), first in WHIP (.988), and 26th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jul. 21 7.0 2 0 0 8 1 at Royals Jul. 16 3.0 7 5 5 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 5.0 4 2 2 5 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 7.0 4 2 2 9 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 7.0 7 2 2 7 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sandy Alcantara's player props with BetMGM.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Franco Stats

Franco has 101 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 35 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He's slashed .264/.328/.432 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.