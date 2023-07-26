The Tampa Bay Rays (62-42) have a 1-0 series lead, hoping to sweep the Miami Marlins (54-48) on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 12:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (11-5) for the Rays and Sandy Alcantara (3-9) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (11-5, 3.36 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (3-9, 4.77 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.77 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.77, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.

Alcantara is looking to record his eighth quality start of the year.

Alcantara will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 18th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.3 innings per outing.

In one of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will send Eflin (11-5) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.36 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .226.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

In 19 starts, Eflin has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 16th, .988 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.

