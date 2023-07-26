The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (hitting .182 in his past 10 games, with a walk and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .212 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Fortes has had a hit in 31 of 65 games this year (47.7%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 65), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this year (26.2%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 17 of 65 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .235 AVG .190 .292 OBP .232 .276 SLG .295 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 12 RBI 7 13/7 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

