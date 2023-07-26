Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (hitting .182 in his past 10 games, with a walk and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .212 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Fortes has had a hit in 31 of 65 games this year (47.7%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 65), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this year (26.2%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 17 of 65 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.292
|OBP
|.232
|.276
|SLG
|.295
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|7
|13/7
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 107 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 16th, .988 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.
