The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .260 with 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.

In 56.3% of his 64 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 4.7% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 20 of 64 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 34 .219 AVG .294 .291 OBP .351 .313 SLG .429 8 XBH 8 0 HR 3 8 RBI 11 13/10 K/BB 14/11 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings