Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .260 with 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.
- In 56.3% of his 64 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 4.7% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 20 of 64 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|34
|.219
|AVG
|.294
|.291
|OBP
|.351
|.313
|SLG
|.429
|8
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|11
|13/10
|K/BB
|14/11
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Rays' 3.66 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, one per game).
- Eflin (11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.36), first in WHIP (.988), and 26th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
