Thursday's WNBA schedule includes Rhyne Howard's Atlanta Dream (13-10) taking the road to meet the New York Liberty (17-5) at Barclays Center. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET.

New York prevailed by a final score of 86-82 in its last game against Seattle. Leading the way on offense for the Liberty was Breanna Stewart, who ended the game with 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Betnijah Laney posted 19 points and three steals. Led by Asia Durr with 12 points last time out, Atlanta won 78-65 versus Phoenix.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-450 to win)

Liberty (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+350 to win)

Dream (+350 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 173.5

173.5 When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Prime Video, YES, and BSSE

Dream Season Stats

In 2023, the Dream are fourth in the WNBA on offense (85.0 points scored per game) and ninth defensively (84.7 points allowed).

On the boards, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (37.2 per game). It is ninth in rebounds allowed (35.8 per game).

The Dream are ninth in the WNBA in assists (18.7 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Atlanta is second-worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.6 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.2).

The Dream are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7.0 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage (35.8%).

In 2023 Atlanta is fifth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.3 per game) and third-best in defensive 3-point percentage (32.6%).

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream average more points per game at home (85.5) than on the road (84.5), but also concede more at home (85.3) than away (83.9).

At home, Atlanta averages 36.7 rebounds per game, 1.1 fewer than on the road (37.8). It concedes 36.6 rebounds per game at home, 1.7 more than away (34.9).

The Dream collect 2.1 fewer assists per game at home (17.7) than away (19.8).

Atlanta commits the same number of turnovers per game at home as on the road (14.6), and it forces fewer turnovers at home (13.2) than away (13.3).

The Dream drain more 3-pointers per game at home (7.4) than away (6.6), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than away (33.8%).

At home Atlanta gives up 7.6 treys per game, 0.5 more than away (7.1). The team allows 32.9% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 0.7% higher than away (32.2%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have won seven, or 50%, of the 14 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Dream have a record of 1-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +350 on the moneyline.

Atlanta has beaten the spread 13 times in 22 games.

As a 8.5-point underdog or greater, Atlanta is 3-0 against the spread.

The Dream have a 22.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

