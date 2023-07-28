Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on July 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Rays.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while batting .271.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 99th and he is 73rd in slugging.
- De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has an RBI in 35 of 97 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 34 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.313
|AVG
|.231
|.352
|OBP
|.282
|.462
|SLG
|.400
|17
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|27
|48/12
|K/BB
|52/15
|0
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.53, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
