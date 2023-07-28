Bryan De La Cruz -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on July 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Rays.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while batting .271.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 99th and he is 73rd in slugging.

De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has an RBI in 35 of 97 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 34 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .313 AVG .231 .352 OBP .282 .462 SLG .400 17 XBH 17 5 HR 8 28 RBI 27 48/12 K/BB 52/15 0 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings