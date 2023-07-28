Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the Miami Dolphins are eighth in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2000.
Watch the Dolphins this season on Fubo!
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +275
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami went 9-8-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, eight Dolphins games hit the over.
- Miami put up 364.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it sixth in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 18th, surrendering 337.8 yards per contest.
- The Dolphins went 6-2 at home last year and 3-6 away from home.
- When the underdog, Miami picked up just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 7-3.
- The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.
- Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Jalen Ramsey collected 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.
Bet on Dolphins to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+800
Odds are current as of July 28 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.