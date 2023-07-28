The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks while batting .255.

Cooper has gotten a hit in 51 of 78 games this year (65.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (23.1%).

In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (15.4%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Cooper has driven home a run in 26 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 22 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .291 AVG .219 .327 OBP .263 .446 SLG .397 12 XBH 12 5 HR 7 23 RBI 21 39/7 K/BB 54/9 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings