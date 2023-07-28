Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks while batting .255.
- Cooper has gotten a hit in 51 of 78 games this year (65.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (23.1%).
- In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (15.4%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Cooper has driven home a run in 26 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 22 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.291
|AVG
|.219
|.327
|OBP
|.263
|.446
|SLG
|.397
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|21
|39/7
|K/BB
|54/9
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
