Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .393 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on July 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Rays.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has seven doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .201.
- In 24 of 50 games this season (48.0%) Stallings has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (8.0%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (24.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|.219
|AVG
|.183
|.284
|OBP
|.289
|.288
|SLG
|.254
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|22/6
|K/BB
|21/9
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.53 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .226 to his opponents.
