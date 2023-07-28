Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .393 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on July 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Rays.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has seven doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .201.

In 24 of 50 games this season (48.0%) Stallings has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (8.0%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (24.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 24 .219 AVG .183 .284 OBP .289 .288 SLG .254 3 XBH 5 1 HR 0 5 RBI 6 22/6 K/BB 21/9 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings