The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSFL

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks while batting .218.

Segura has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (43 of 80), with more than one hit 18 times (22.5%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 80 games played this season, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Segura has driven home a run in 15 games this season (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games.

He has scored in 23 games this season (28.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .246 AVG .190 .325 OBP .232 .268 SLG .272 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 8 RBI 11 21/16 K/BB 25/6 5 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings