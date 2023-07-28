Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks while batting .218.
- Segura has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (43 of 80), with more than one hit 18 times (22.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 80 games played this season, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Segura has driven home a run in 15 games this season (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (28.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.246
|AVG
|.190
|.325
|OBP
|.232
|.268
|SLG
|.272
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|11
|21/16
|K/BB
|25/6
|5
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Tigers will send Olson (1-4) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
