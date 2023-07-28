Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .262.
- Wendle has picked up a hit in 38 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In 10 games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.273
|AVG
|.250
|.291
|OBP
|.314
|.384
|SLG
|.344
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|23/2
|K/BB
|25/8
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (1-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .226 to his opponents.
