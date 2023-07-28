The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSFL

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .262.

Wendle has picked up a hit in 38 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In 10 games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .273 AVG .250 .291 OBP .314 .384 SLG .344 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 6 23/2 K/BB 25/8 1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings