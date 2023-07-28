Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .654 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on July 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Rays.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .297 with 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks.

Berti enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .462.

In 51 of 78 games this season (65.4%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).

In 78 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Berti has driven in a run in 15 games this year (19.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.1%).

In 26 of 78 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 42 .283 AVG .308 .322 OBP .355 .345 SLG .406 6 XBH 9 0 HR 2 10 RBI 9 20/6 K/BB 31/11 4 SB 6

