Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .654 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on July 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Rays.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .297 with 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Berti enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .462.
- In 51 of 78 games this season (65.4%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).
- In 78 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Berti has driven in a run in 15 games this year (19.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.1%).
- In 26 of 78 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|42
|.283
|AVG
|.308
|.322
|OBP
|.355
|.345
|SLG
|.406
|6
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|20/6
|K/BB
|31/11
|4
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (1-4) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
