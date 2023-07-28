Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on July 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rays.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 87 hits, batting .240 this season with 43 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 113th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- In 60 of 99 games this season (60.6%) Soler has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this year, he's homered in 21 of them (21.2%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 42.4% of his games this year (42 of 99), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|51
|.233
|AVG
|.246
|.301
|OBP
|.360
|.453
|SLG
|.524
|20
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|15
|24
|RBI
|30
|48/17
|K/BB
|55/30
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (1-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
