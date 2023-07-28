Jorge Soler -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on July 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 87 hits, batting .240 this season with 43 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 113th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

In 60 of 99 games this season (60.6%) Soler has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

Looking at the 99 games he has played this year, he's homered in 21 of them (21.2%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 42.4% of his games this year (42 of 99), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 51 .233 AVG .246 .301 OBP .360 .453 SLG .524 20 XBH 23 9 HR 15 24 RBI 30 48/17 K/BB 55/30 0 SB 1

