Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .370 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on July 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Rays.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .425, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 40th in slugging.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 78 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 40 times.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (3.1%, and 0.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 35 games this year (36.1%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (12.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.414
|AVG
|.339
|.453
|OBP
|.397
|.505
|SLG
|.439
|14
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|24
|6/14
|K/BB
|17/16
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (1-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .226 batting average against him.
