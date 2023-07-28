Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .370 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on July 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Rays.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSFL

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .425, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 40th in slugging.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 78 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 40 times.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (3.1%, and 0.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 35 games this year (36.1%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (12.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .414 AVG .339 .453 OBP .397 .505 SLG .439 14 XBH 14 1 HR 2 27 RBI 24 6/14 K/BB 17/16 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings