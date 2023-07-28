Friday's game between the Miami Marlins (55-48) and Detroit Tigers (46-57) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on July 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (5-3) to the mound, while Reese Olson (1-4) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Marlins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

BSFL

Marlins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Marlins have won 30 out of the 46 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.

Miami has a record of 20-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 60.8% chance to win.

Miami has scored 422 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule