Marlins vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 28
Friday's game between the Miami Marlins (55-48) and Detroit Tigers (46-57) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on July 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (5-3) to the mound, while Reese Olson (1-4) will take the ball for the Tigers.
Marlins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Marlins have won 30 out of the 46 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Miami has a record of 20-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 60.8% chance to win.
- Miami has scored 422 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|Rockies
|L 6-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Peter Lambert
|July 22
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Johnny Cueto vs Chase Anderson
|July 23
|Rockies
|W 3-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Ty Blach
|July 25
|@ Rays
|L 4-1
|Edward Cabrera vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 26
|@ Rays
|W 7-1
|Sandy Alcantara vs Zach Eflin
|July 28
|Tigers
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Reese Olson
|July 29
|Tigers
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Tarik Skubal
|July 30
|Tigers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Tarik Skubal
|July 31
|Phillies
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Taijuan Walker
|August 1
|Phillies
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Ranger Suárez
|August 2
|Phillies
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Zack Wheeler
