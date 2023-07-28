Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins play Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

The Marlins have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+125). The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 65.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (30-16).

Miami has a 20-4 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The Marlins have a 60% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami has played in 102 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-50-4).

The Marlins are 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-20 24-28 26-21 28-27 42-37 12-11

