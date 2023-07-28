Jon Berti and Riley Greene will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers take the field at LoanDepot park on Friday, at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are fourth-worst in MLB play with 92 home runs.

Miami ranks 22nd in baseball with a .397 slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank fourth in MLB with a .263 batting average.

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (422 total).

The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out eight times per game to rank seventh in MLB.

Miami's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Braxton Garrett (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed three innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Garrett has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Garrett has put up 14 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Rockies L 6-1 Home Braxton Garrett Peter Lambert 7/22/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home Johnny Cueto Chase Anderson 7/23/2023 Rockies W 3-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Ty Blach 7/25/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Edward Cabrera Tyler Glasnow 7/26/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Zach Eflin 7/28/2023 Tigers - Home Braxton Garrett Reese Olson 7/29/2023 Tigers - Home Johnny Cueto Tarik Skubal 7/30/2023 Tigers - Home Jesús Luzardo Tarik Skubal 7/31/2023 Phillies - Home Edward Cabrera Taijuan Walker 8/1/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Ranger Suárez 8/2/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Zack Wheeler

