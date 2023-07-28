How to Watch the Marlins vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Jon Berti and Riley Greene will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers take the field at LoanDepot park on Friday, at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Tigers Player Props
|Marlins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are fourth-worst in MLB play with 92 home runs.
- Miami ranks 22nd in baseball with a .397 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins rank fourth in MLB with a .263 batting average.
- Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (422 total).
- The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins strike out eight times per game to rank seventh in MLB.
- Miami's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Braxton Garrett (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed three innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Garrett has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Garrett has put up 14 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Peter Lambert
|7/22/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Chase Anderson
|7/23/2023
|Rockies
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Ty Blach
|7/25/2023
|Rays
|L 4-1
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/26/2023
|Rays
|W 7-1
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Zach Eflin
|7/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Reese Olson
|7/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Tarik Skubal
|7/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Tarik Skubal
|7/31/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Taijuan Walker
|8/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Ranger Suárez
|8/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Zack Wheeler
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.