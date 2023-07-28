On Friday, July 28, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (55-48) host Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (46-57) at LoanDepot park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+125). The total for the contest is set at 7 runs.

Marlins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (5-3, 4.32 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-4, 4.53 ERA)

Marlins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 30 (65.2%) of those contests.

The Marlins have a 20-4 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 1-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (40.2%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a mark of 23-28 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Marlins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+190)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd

