The Detroit Tigers (46-57) hope to end their three-game losing run against the Miami Marlins (55-48), at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Braxton Garrett (5-3) for the Marlins and Reese Olson (1-4) for the Tigers.

Marlins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023

6:40 PM ET

Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park

Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (5-3, 4.32 ERA) vs Olson - DET (1-4, 4.53 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins will send Garrett (5-3) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw three innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.32 and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .262 in 20 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Garrett has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has made 20 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 43 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.

Olson has recorded one quality start this year.

Olson will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.3 innings per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

