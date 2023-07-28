Nick Fortes is available when the Miami Marlins take on Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 23, when he went 2-for-3 against the Rockies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .212 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

In 47.7% of his games this season (31 of 65), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 6.2% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

Fortes has driven in a run in 17 games this year (26.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 17 times this year (26.2%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .235 AVG .190 .292 OBP .232 .276 SLG .295 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 12 RBI 7 13/7 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

