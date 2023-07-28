Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Fortes is available when the Miami Marlins take on Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 23, when he went 2-for-3 against the Rockies.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .212 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- In 47.7% of his games this season (31 of 65), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 6.2% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 17 games this year (26.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 17 times this year (26.2%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.292
|OBP
|.232
|.276
|SLG
|.295
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|7
|13/7
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 4.53 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
