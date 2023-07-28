Nick Fortes is available when the Miami Marlins take on Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 23, when he went 2-for-3 against the Rockies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .212 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 47.7% of his games this season (31 of 65), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 6.2% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in 17 games this year (26.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 17 times this year (26.2%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 33
.235 AVG .190
.292 OBP .232
.276 SLG .295
2 XBH 5
1 HR 3
12 RBI 7
13/7 K/BB 29/6
2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (124 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 4.53 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
