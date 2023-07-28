On Friday, Yuli Gurriel (batting .214 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks while batting .265.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (37 of 65), with at least two hits 17 times (26.2%).

In 4.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 21 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 35 .219 AVG .301 .291 OBP .356 .313 SLG .439 8 XBH 9 0 HR 3 8 RBI 11 13/10 K/BB 14/11 1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings