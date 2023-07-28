Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Yuli Gurriel (batting .214 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rays.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks while batting .265.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (37 of 65), with at least two hits 17 times (26.2%).
- In 4.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 21 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|35
|.219
|AVG
|.301
|.291
|OBP
|.356
|.313
|SLG
|.439
|8
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|11
|13/10
|K/BB
|14/11
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (1-4) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .226 batting average against him.
