On Saturday, Bryan De La Cruz (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Beau Brieske. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Tigers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .273 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 64 of 98 games this season (65.3%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (26.5%).

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.7% of his games this year, De La Cruz has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (16.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35.7% of his games this year (35 of 98), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .317 AVG .231 .355 OBP .282 .484 SLG .400 19 XBH 17 6 HR 8 31 RBI 27 48/12 K/BB 52/15 0 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings