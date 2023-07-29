Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Bryan De La Cruz (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Beau Brieske. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Tigers.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .273 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
- He ranks 40th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 64 of 98 games this season (65.3%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (26.5%).
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.7% of his games this year, De La Cruz has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (16.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35.7% of his games this year (35 of 98), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.317
|AVG
|.231
|.355
|OBP
|.282
|.484
|SLG
|.400
|19
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|27
|48/12
|K/BB
|52/15
|0
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Tigers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brieske will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of five appearances so far.
- Over his five games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .261 against him. He has a 4.76 ERA and averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
