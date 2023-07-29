On Saturday, Garrett Cooper (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Beau Brieske. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske

Beau Brieske TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks while batting .255.

Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (51 of 78), with multiple hits 18 times (23.1%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (15.4%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (16.7%).

He has scored in 22 games this year (28.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .291 AVG .219 .327 OBP .263 .446 SLG .397 12 XBH 12 5 HR 7 23 RBI 21 39/7 K/BB 54/9 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings