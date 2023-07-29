Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Garrett Cooper (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Beau Brieske. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks while batting .255.
- Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (51 of 78), with multiple hits 18 times (23.1%).
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (15.4%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (16.7%).
- He has scored in 22 games this year (28.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.291
|AVG
|.219
|.327
|OBP
|.263
|.446
|SLG
|.397
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|21
|39/7
|K/BB
|54/9
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brieske makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old righty has five appearances in relief this season.
- Over his five appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .261 against him. He has a 4.76 ERA and averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
