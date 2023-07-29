The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Beau Brieske and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings has seven doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .201.
  • Stallings has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 50 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 12 of 50 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 24
.219 AVG .183
.284 OBP .289
.288 SLG .254
3 XBH 5
1 HR 0
5 RBI 6
22/6 K/BB 21/9
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Brieske starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of five appearances so far.
  • In five games this season, he has put up a 4.76 ERA and averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .261 against him.
