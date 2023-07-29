Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Beau Brieske and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has seven doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .201.
- Stallings has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 50 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 50 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|.219
|AVG
|.183
|.284
|OBP
|.289
|.288
|SLG
|.254
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|22/6
|K/BB
|21/9
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Brieske starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of five appearances so far.
- In five games this season, he has put up a 4.76 ERA and averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .261 against him.
