The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Beau Brieske and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

LoanDepot park

Beau Brieske TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has seven doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .201.

Stallings has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 50 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 50 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 24 .219 AVG .183 .284 OBP .289 .288 SLG .254 3 XBH 5 1 HR 0 5 RBI 6 22/6 K/BB 21/9 0 SB 0

