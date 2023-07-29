Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jean Segura -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Beau Brieske on the hill, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .218 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
- In 54.3% of his games this year (44 of 81), Segura has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 81 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 19.8% of his games this year, Segura has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.9%.
- He has scored in 23 of 81 games so far this season.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.246
|AVG
|.190
|.323
|OBP
|.232
|.268
|SLG
|.272
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|11
|22/16
|K/BB
|25/6
|5
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Tigers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brieske will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has five appearances in relief this season.
- He has a 4.76 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .261 against him over his five appearances this season.
