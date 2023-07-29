Jean Segura -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Beau Brieske on the hill, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske

Beau Brieske TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .218 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.

In 54.3% of his games this year (44 of 81), Segura has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 81 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 19.8% of his games this year, Segura has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.9%.

He has scored in 23 of 81 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .246 AVG .190 .323 OBP .232 .268 SLG .272 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 9 RBI 11 22/16 K/BB 25/6 5 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings