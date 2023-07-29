Jean Segura -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Beau Brieske on the hill, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .218 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 54.3% of his games this year (44 of 81), Segura has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 81 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • In 19.8% of his games this year, Segura has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.9%.
  • He has scored in 23 of 81 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 39
.246 AVG .190
.323 OBP .232
.268 SLG .272
2 XBH 7
0 HR 2
9 RBI 11
22/16 K/BB 25/6
5 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • The Tigers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Brieske will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander has five appearances in relief this season.
  • He has a 4.76 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .261 against him over his five appearances this season.
