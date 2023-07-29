Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Joey Wendle (batting .148 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Beau Brieske. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .258.
- In 60.3% of his 63 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In 11 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (31.7%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.280
|OBP
|.314
|.373
|SLG
|.344
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|23/2
|K/BB
|25/8
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Brieske will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen five times this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .261 against him this season. He has a 4.76 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his five games.
