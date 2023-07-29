On Saturday, Joey Wendle (batting .148 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Beau Brieske. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske

Beau Brieske TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .258.

In 60.3% of his 63 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In 11 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 20 games this year (31.7%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .265 AVG .250 .280 OBP .314 .373 SLG .344 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 6 RBI 6 23/2 K/BB 25/8 1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings