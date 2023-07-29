Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jon Berti (batting .536 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Beau Brieske. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .300 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Berti enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .438.
- Berti has had a hit in 52 of 79 games this season (65.8%), including multiple hits 20 times (25.3%).
- In 79 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Berti has an RBI in 16 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (34.2%), including seven multi-run games (8.9%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.291
|AVG
|.308
|.328
|OBP
|.355
|.359
|SLG
|.406
|7
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|20/6
|K/BB
|31/11
|4
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Brieske will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has five appearances in relief this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .261 against him this season. He has a 4.76 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his five appearances.
