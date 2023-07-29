On Saturday, Jon Berti (batting .536 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Beau Brieske. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske

Beau Brieske TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .300 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks.

Berti enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .438.

Berti has had a hit in 52 of 79 games this season (65.8%), including multiple hits 20 times (25.3%).

In 79 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Berti has an RBI in 16 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 27 games this season (34.2%), including seven multi-run games (8.9%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .291 AVG .308 .328 OBP .355 .359 SLG .406 7 XBH 9 0 HR 2 11 RBI 9 20/6 K/BB 31/11 4 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings