The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Beau Brieske and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske

Beau Brieske TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 88 hits, batting .240 this season with 43 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 111th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

In 61 of 100 games this season (61.0%) Soler has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (18.0%).

He has gone deep in 21.0% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 32 games this season (32.0%), Soler has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 51 .233 AVG .246 .299 OBP .360 .449 SLG .524 20 XBH 23 9 HR 15 24 RBI 30 48/17 K/BB 55/30 0 SB 1

