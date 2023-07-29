Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Beau Brieske and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 88 hits, batting .240 this season with 43 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 111th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- In 61 of 100 games this season (61.0%) Soler has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (18.0%).
- He has gone deep in 21.0% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32 games this season (32.0%), Soler has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|51
|.233
|AVG
|.246
|.299
|OBP
|.360
|.449
|SLG
|.524
|20
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|15
|24
|RBI
|30
|48/17
|K/BB
|55/30
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Brieske will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of five appearances so far.
- In five appearances this season, he has put up a 4.76 ERA and averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .261 against him.
