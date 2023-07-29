Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .356 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Beau Brieske on the mound, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .428, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .478.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 79 of 98 games this season (80.6%), including 41 multi-hit games (41.8%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (3.1%), homering in 0.7% of his chances at the plate.

Arraez has driven in a run in 35 games this season (35.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .421 AVG .339 .459 OBP .397 .516 SLG .439 15 XBH 14 1 HR 2 27 RBI 24 6/14 K/BB 17/16 1 SB 0

