Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .356 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Beau Brieske on the mound, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .428, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .478.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 79 of 98 games this season (80.6%), including 41 multi-hit games (41.8%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (3.1%), homering in 0.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Arraez has driven in a run in 35 games this season (35.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.421
|AVG
|.339
|.459
|OBP
|.397
|.516
|SLG
|.439
|15
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|24
|6/14
|K/BB
|17/16
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brieske starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen five times this season.
- He has a 4.76 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .261 against him over his five games this season.
