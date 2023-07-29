Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .356 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Beau Brieske on the mound, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .428, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .478.
  • He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Arraez has gotten a hit in 79 of 98 games this season (80.6%), including 41 multi-hit games (41.8%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this season (3.1%), homering in 0.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Arraez has driven in a run in 35 games this season (35.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 35.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 47
.421 AVG .339
.459 OBP .397
.516 SLG .439
15 XBH 14
1 HR 2
27 RBI 24
6/14 K/BB 17/16
1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Brieske starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen five times this season.
  • He has a 4.76 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .261 against him over his five games this season.
