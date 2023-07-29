Lydia Ko will play in the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France at Evian Resort Golf Club from July 27-30.

Looking to bet on Ko at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Lydia Ko Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ko has finished below par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 18 rounds.

Ko has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five events, Ko's average finish has been 47th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Ko will look to continue her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 22 -7 270 2 17 6 8 $3M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,527 yards, Evian Resort Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,017 yards .

Evian Resort Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Evian Resort Golf Club is 6,527 yards, 37 yards shorter than the average course Ko has played in the past year (6,564).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 62nd percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, which placed her in the 45th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Ko was better than only 6% of the field (averaging 5.08 strokes).

Ko carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Ko did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

Ko's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were more than the tournament average (5.4).

In that most recent tournament, Ko's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.8).

Ko finished the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Ko carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards Ko Odds to Win: +4000

