Saturday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (56-48) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (46-58) at 4:10 PM (on July 29). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 victory for the Marlins, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Marlins will give the nod to Johnny Cueto (0-1) versus the Tigers and Beau Brieske.

Marlins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Marlins have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 31, or 66%, of those games.

Miami is 21-4 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored 428 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Marlins Schedule