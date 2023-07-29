The Miami Marlins versus Detroit Tigers game on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jon Berti and Riley Greene.

The favored Marlins have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +135. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -160 +135 8 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have gone 31-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66% of those games).

Miami has gone 16-4 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Marlins a 61.5% chance to win.

Miami has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 103 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-50-4).

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-20 24-28 26-21 29-27 43-37 12-11

