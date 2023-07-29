The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins, on Saturday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 93 home runs this season, the third-lowest total in MLB play.

Miami's .398 slugging percentage is 20th in MLB.

The Marlins' .264 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (428 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Marlins strike out 8 times per game, the seventh-best average in baseball.

Miami's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.267).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will look to Johnny Cueto (0-1) in his third start of the season.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home Johnny Cueto Chase Anderson 7/23/2023 Rockies W 3-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Ty Blach 7/25/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Edward Cabrera Tyler Glasnow 7/26/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Zach Eflin 7/28/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Home Braxton Garrett Reese Olson 7/29/2023 Tigers - Home Johnny Cueto Beau Brieske 7/30/2023 Tigers - Home Jesús Luzardo Tarik Skubal 7/31/2023 Phillies - Home Edward Cabrera Taijuan Walker 8/1/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Ranger Suárez 8/2/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Zack Wheeler 8/3/2023 Phillies - Home Johnny Cueto Aaron Nola

