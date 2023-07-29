The Miami Marlins (56-48) will look to Luis Arraez when they host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (46-58) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, July 29. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +130 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Johnny Cueto - MIA (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Beau Brieske - DET (0-0, 4.76 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Marlins and Tigers matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Marlins (-155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.45 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Jorge Soler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Marlins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 31, or 66%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 21-4 (winning 84% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins have a 2-4 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Tigers have come away with 33 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 22 of 48 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Marlins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Jon Berti 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Yuli Gurriel 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+180) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+195) Bryan De La Cruz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.