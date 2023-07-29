Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Beau Brieske and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .265 with 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 38 of 66 games this season (57.6%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (25.8%).
- In 4.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|35
|.220
|AVG
|.301
|.289
|OBP
|.356
|.310
|SLG
|.439
|8
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|11
|14/10
|K/BB
|14/11
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brieske will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old righty has pitched in relief five times this season.
- Over his five games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .261 against him. He has a 4.76 ERA and averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
