The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Beau Brieske and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske

Beau Brieske TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .265 with 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 38 of 66 games this season (57.6%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (25.8%).

In 4.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 35 .220 AVG .301 .289 OBP .356 .310 SLG .439 8 XBH 9 0 HR 3 8 RBI 11 14/10 K/BB 14/11 1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings