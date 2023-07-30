The Group H matchup between South Korea and Morocco, which is each team's second game in the 2023 Women's World Cup, begins at 12:30 AM ET on July 30 at Coopers Stadium.

South Korea's matchup versus Morocco will be airing on FOX US.

How to Watch South Korea vs. Morocco

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Location: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Venue: Coopers Stadium

South Korea Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Colombia July 24 L 2-0 Away Morocco July 30 - Home Germany August 3 - Home

South Korea's Recent Performance

In its most recent match, South Korea suffered a 2-0 loss against Colombia and was outshot by 11 in the match, 15 to four.

South Korea failed to score, with Ji Soyun leading the way with one shot, in the match.

South Korea's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Young Geul Yoon #1

Choo Hyojoo #2

Hong Hyeji #3

Shim Seo Yeon #4

Yun-Ji Kim #5

Lim Seonjoo #6

Son Hwayeon #7

Cho Sohyun #8

Lee Geummin #9

Ji Soyun #10

Choe Yuri #11

Moon Mira #12

Eun Sun Park #13

Jeoun Eunha #14

Chun Garam #15

Jang Selgi #16

Lee Youngju #17

Jung Mi Kim #18

Casey Phair #19

Kim Hyeri #20

Jisu Ryu #21

Yebin Bae #22

Kang Chaerim #23

Morocco Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Germany July 24 L 6-0 Away South Korea July 30 - Away Colombia August 3 - Home

Morocco's Recent Performance

In its most recent action on July 24, Morocco suffered a 6-0 loss to Germany, while posting 10 fewer shots than Germany.

Morocco didn't manage a goal against , but Ghizlane Chebbak paced the team with two shots.

Morocco's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster