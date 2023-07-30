The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .271 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 100th in on base percentage, and 67th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 64.6% of his 99 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has driven home a run in 36 games this year (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 35.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .312 AVG .231 .353 OBP .282 .476 SLG .400 19 XBH 17 6 HR 8 31 RBI 27 49/13 K/BB 52/15 0 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings