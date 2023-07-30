Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Tigers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .271 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 100th in on base percentage, and 67th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 64.6% of his 99 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has driven home a run in 36 games this year (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 35.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.312
|AVG
|.231
|.353
|OBP
|.282
|.476
|SLG
|.400
|19
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|27
|49/13
|K/BB
|52/15
|0
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.71, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
